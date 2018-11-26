Edgerton residents unable to call 911 after cut fiber line causes outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGERTON, Mo. -- There were hundreds of calls to 911 on Sunday as the winter storm moved in. Now, imagine not being able to get through.

That's reality for people living in one Platte County community. Someone cut a fiber line in Edgerton, preventing people from being able to dial 911.

“I think it would be pretty bad, you know, if there was an emergency. I do believe we need that,” resident Michelle Lewis said.

Lewis has lived in the small town of Edgerton for three years. She was unaware that a fiber line had been cut and that she wouldn't be able to dial 911. She said that's concerning.

“The sooner they get to you, like if you`re having a heart attack, you would want them to get there as soon as possible,” Lewis added.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office said until service is restored, they will have a dispatcher at the Edgerton-Trimble Fire Station. Residents can reach the dispatcher at 816-790-3476.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office hasn't said how long it expects to take to repair the cut fiber line.