Homicide investigation underway near 10th and Ohio in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a homicide Monday.

It happened before 10 a.m. near 10th and Ohio.

Police have not released any further information about the incident or the victim.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said officers are trying to locate a suspect at this time. No description of the suspect have been released.

Homicide 10th and Ohio. PIO on scene — KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) November 26, 2018