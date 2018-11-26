Kansas City police looking for suspect who robbed Family Dollar store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on surveillance video robbing a Family Dollar store.

The robbery was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the Family Dollar at 3017 Prospect Avenue.

The man is seen on video demanding that employees open the door to the business and leaving with items afterward. Police say that he had a gun in his waistband.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474 TIPS (8477).