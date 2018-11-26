Travel Delays – Check here for road & flight info
Check all closings here

FOX4 Forecast: Allow extra travel time this morning!

Posted 3:40 am, November 26, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:43AM, November 26, 2018

The snow has ended and we are left with icy, snow packed roads this morning with bitterly cold temperatures. Please allow extra travel time for your morning commute! Heading into the afternoon, temperatures will struggle with highs at best in the upper 20s.  Check out what to expect for the rest of the work week in the update here:

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page