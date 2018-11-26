× Live video: See what your commute into work looks like

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow fell across the metro Sunday and left many roadways snow packed. Click the link below to see how the highways in your area are looking before you head out on your morning commute.

The Kansas City Scout Camera Tours feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link select a camera group from the drop-down box below, and click “Go!”.

Note: Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”.

If you are trying to access the camera tour on your phone, you’ll need to first download the KC Scout app. If you have an iPhone, click here. If you have an Andriod, click here.