MoDOT treats roads as blizzard moves into the metro

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Crews with MoDOT worked through Sunday night to clear several inches of snow throughout the metro.

Road conditions were poor Sunday evening, but were worse throughout the day. MoDOT let FOX4 ride along with them to see what they go through to keep Missouri safe on the roads. It's a cold, wet, dangerous job, but someone's got to do it.

"I've never seen so much traffic on a snowy day like this on a Sunday," a MoDOT employee said across Alfred Battle's radio. Battle has been battling Missouri winter weather for 13 years; mostly in the Lee's Summit area.

"It's kind of exciting knowing that we`re out here getting the roads clear for the traveling public," Battle said.

He's a supervisor with MoDOT, and said this is one of the worst weather events he's seen in years.

"Don't get on the road if you don't have to," Battle said. "Obviously you can tell by the road it's bad out here. A lot of slick spots. There isn't much traffic. You can see there's a couple cars that slid off. As you can see there's a snowplow that's stuck on the ramp over there so I have another truck to come with a tow strap to pull it out."

Battle said when the weather gets like this crews tackle the highways first.

"Once we get them under control then we'll venture off and plow the ramps down," Battle said.

His region covers a lot of road, including the well-traveled I-70 and I-470. When he's out on the road their job is not only to keep drivers on the road, but also keep their drivers on the road.

"A lot of times we'll pull over and check our truck out and make sure your tires still have air in them, check the salt bed and see how much you've got left, and do a whole round," Battle said while inspecting his car.

While his job is to combat the cold Battle said it's worth it.

"Knowing that I'm doing everything I can to help is exciting to me."

Battle said once the highways and ramps are taken care of, then crews can move onto getting snow and ice off of secondary roads around the metro.