RideKC resumes services at 8 a.m., but riders should expect delays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – RideKC is limiting their services Monday due to poor travel conditions.

Buses, streetcar and paratransit, operations will not begin until 8 a.m. All commuter express routes have been canceled.

The 8 a.m. start time includes service in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kansas, Independence, and Johnson County. RideKC Freedom will begin the day in Phase B, which means there may be a 60 minute delay.

“Customers should expect delays as crews work to clear routes,” RideKC said in a news release. “We encourage customers to dress warmly, listen to local newscasts for up-to-date information, and use the online tools to find out if their bus is delayed.”

