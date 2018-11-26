Smithville man injured, Colorado teen killed in likely weather-related crash in western Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. -- A Smithville, Mo., man was hurt in a likely weather-related crash that killed a teenage girl.

The crash happened in far western Kansas in Scott County, Kan., approximately a six-hour drive from Kansas City.

Troopers said 18-year-old Kieran McGill's SUV lost control and crashed into the tractor-trailer Smithville resident Gary Bowman was driving.

The impact killed McGill, who is from Thornton, Colorado. First responders rushed Bowman to the hospital. Authorities have not said how he's doing.