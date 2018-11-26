Sporting KC signs Sinovic to extension through 2019 season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has signed longtime defender Seth Sinovic to a contract extension through next season, three days before facing Portland in the return match for the Western Conference championship.

The 31-year-old Sinovic has helped Sporting KC win three U.S. Open Cups and an MLS Cup title after signing with his hometown club in 2011. He has helped pitch 62 shutouts over the last eight regular seasons, and the club is 85-48-46 when he’s in the starting lineup.

Sporting KC is 15-4-6 this season with Sinovic in the lineup.

The club played the Timbers to a scoreless draw on Sunday in Portland and re-signed Sinovic on Monday. Sporting KC and the Timbers will meet Thursday night at Children’s Mercy Park for the second leg of the aggregate-goal series, with the winner advancing to the MLS Cup.