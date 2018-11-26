× WB I-70 closed at Bates City after 8 vehicles, 2 tractor-trailers slide off road and utility truck overturns

BATES CITY, Mo. — MoDOT has shut down westbound I-70 at Bates City Monday due to dangerous driving conditions.

Crews shut down the highway at mile marker 31.6 just past Route Z/D just before 8:30 a.m. There is no word on when it will reopen.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting that at least eight vehicles slid off the road, two tractor-trailers were blocking the road and a utility truck overturned.

“Please use caution. Travel is not advised,” MoDOT tweeted.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.