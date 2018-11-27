15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than 2 weeks may still be in KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an alert Tuesday for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than two weeks.

According to the alert, Kyesha Crosby, who is 15, was last seen Nov. 9 at school in Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities believe Crosby is still in the area and may be with a man. They did not release a description of that man.

Crosby is about 5 feet tall and has black hair and dark eyes. She sometimes goes by the nicknames Lajia or Lai-Lai.

If you know where Crosby is, please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Kansas City Police Department (Missouri) at 1-816-234-5111.

This isn’t the first time Crosby has been reported as missing. She was unaccounted for during the last week of September. She eventually was found safe.