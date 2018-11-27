Charges dropped in 2012 murder of Raytown jogger

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Charges have been dropped in the case of a slain Raytown jogger, because witnesses became unavailable to testify, prosecutors announced Tuedsday.

Harry Stone was shot and killed in 2012 when he was out for a jog in the area of 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Nearly four years later, Craig Brown was charged in his murder.

In 2015, Brown was in a car crash in Kansas City. Police recovered a gun from his vehicle and the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network was able to do testing and confirm it was the firearm used to kill Stone.

At the time, witnesses told detectives that Brown was the person who shot Stone. The prosecutor’s office confirmed that the case was dismissed Tuesday due to witnesses being unavailable to testify.

A spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said they are continuing to work on the case.