Children of parents in prison get special holiday gifts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Salvation Army is teaming up with the Hallmark Corporation to make sure children whose parents are behind bars are not forgotten during the holiday season.

Giving Tuesday truly has special meaning in this effort.

Between now and Thursday about 500 volunteers from Hallmark will wrap about 3,000 gifts for children and their caregivers across the metro area.

The Salvation Army visits parents in prison with a special catalog of gifts.

Each prisoner can select a gift for each child. The Salvation Army works with a toy vendor to buy in bulk to keep the costs down. Those gifts are then brought to Hallmark where they are wrapped with ribbons and bows, to give the presents a special quality that Hallmark is known for.

"It’s nice to know that they’re thought of and that they are going to get a gift from their parent," said Gladys Brown, Hallmark team leader for the project. "They are going to get a card that says love mom or love dad. The caregiver in the home also is going to get a gift in the package as well."

UPS is also a partner. The company picks up the gifts Friday for delivery in time for Christmas.

The Salvation Army believes it's important to remember those who may left out during the holidays.

And members of the charity say they've seen in their faces, how important it is for prisoners to pick just the right gifts for their children.

This is the ninth year of the unique partnership. The Salvation Army says people who donate to their kettle campaign throughout the season help make this program a reality.