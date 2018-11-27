Cranberry & pistachio chocolate bark

Makes 30 Pieces

Ingredients:

4 cups dark chocolate (>70%) pieces

1/4 cup white chocolate pieces

1/2 cup cranberries

1/2 cup pistachios, chopped

Directions:

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Melt the dark chocolate in a double boiler on the stove.

3. Spread the melted dark chocolate on the baking sheet in a thin layer.

4. Sprinkle the cranberries and pistachios evenly around the dark chocolate. Press down on some to sink into the chocolate.

5. Melt the white chocolate in the microwave or double boiler.

6. Using a fork, drizzle the white chocolate onto the dark chocolate.

7. Transfer to the refrigerator for an hour or the freezer for 15 minutes or until the chocolate is fully set and cold.

8. When set, peel off the parchment paper and break into pieces.

Recipe tips:

– Dark chocolate (>70% cacao) contains beneficial antioxidants to reduce inflammation and support cardiovascular health.

– Choose chocolate with >70% cacao content to avoid unnecessary sugars.

