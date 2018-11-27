Facebook and PayPal are matching your #GivingTuesday donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you want to double your giving on this Giving Tuesday, Facebook and PayPal are matching your donations.

The two companies have partnered up to match up to $7 million in donations that are made through various Facebook pages for charities.

Click or tap the links below to donate to FOX4's charities:

Love Fund for Children

Band of Angels

Working for Blue

This is the seventh year for Giving Tuesday, which always falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

A community center in New York City started this movement back in 2012, knowing many people and businesses look to donate money at the end of the year for tax purposes. Since then, it’s taken a life of its own.

Last year, the average online donation was $120, with more than 150 countries taking part in raising more than $300 million.

They expect to raise a lot more this year – and again, remember, if you donate through a charity’s Facebook page Tuesday, your donation to that charity will be doubled.