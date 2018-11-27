Kansas City named one of National Geographic’s ‘Best Trips of 2019’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — National Geographic Traveler magazine revealed Tuesday its 28 most exciting spots for travel in 2019, and checking in at #10 is none other than Kansas City, Missouri. The list includes exotic locations like French Polynesia, major cities like Toronto, Canada and adventurous spots like the Canterbury Region of New Zealand.

“Our Best Trips issue features 28 destinations and experiences that can inspire us, change our perspectives and connect us with cultures, places and ideas that matter in the world,” George Stone, National Geographic Traveler editor in chief, stated in a news release.

The magazine feature says the reason to visit Kansas City is to “Revel in the revival”. More than just a prime city for barbecue, the magazine touts The Streetcar Tour, a $50 million makeover for the 19th Century Savoy Hotel and Grill in downtown, the Jazz District and its museums, and the reemergence of the West Bottoms.

“To me, West Bottoms speaks to the history of Kansas City: the stockyards and trains and commerce moving through the middle of the country,” Ruby Jean’s Juicery CEO Chris Goode tells National Geographic Traveler. “But no matter where you go in Kansas City, it will feel like home. The city just has soul.”

Here’s a breakdown of every place featured:

Cities

Dakar, Senegal

Salvador, Brazil

Kansas City, Missouri

Toronto, Canada

Matera, Italy

Perth, Australia

Mexico City, Mexico

Nature

Peruvian Amazon

Montenegro

Belize

Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique

South Walton County, Florida

Fanjingshan, China

Tahiti, French Polynesia

Culture

Cairo, Egypt

Hoang Lien Son, Vietnam

Galway, Ireland

Bauhaus Trail, Germany

Oakland, California

Vervey, Switzerland

Dordogne, France

Adventure