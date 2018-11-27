Kansas City named one of National Geographic’s ‘Best Trips of 2019’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — National Geographic Traveler magazine revealed Tuesday its 28 most exciting spots for travel in 2019, and checking in at #10 is none other than Kansas City, Missouri. The list includes exotic locations like French Polynesia, major cities like Toronto, Canada and adventurous spots like the Canterbury Region of New Zealand.
“Our Best Trips issue features 28 destinations and experiences that can inspire us, change our perspectives and connect us with cultures, places and ideas that matter in the world,” George Stone, National Geographic Traveler editor in chief, stated in a news release.
The magazine feature says the reason to visit Kansas City is to “Revel in the revival”. More than just a prime city for barbecue, the magazine touts The Streetcar Tour, a $50 million makeover for the 19th Century Savoy Hotel and Grill in downtown, the Jazz District and its museums, and the reemergence of the West Bottoms.
“To me, West Bottoms speaks to the history of Kansas City: the stockyards and trains and commerce moving through the middle of the country,” Ruby Jean’s Juicery CEO Chris Goode tells National Geographic Traveler. “But no matter where you go in Kansas City, it will feel like home. The city just has soul.”
Here’s a breakdown of every place featured:
Cities
- Dakar, Senegal
- Salvador, Brazil
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Toronto, Canada
- Matera, Italy
- Perth, Australia
- Mexico City, Mexico
Nature
- Peruvian Amazon
- Montenegro
- Belize
- Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique
- South Walton County, Florida
- Fanjingshan, China
- Tahiti, French Polynesia
Culture
- Cairo, Egypt
- Hoang Lien Son, Vietnam
- Galway, Ireland
- Bauhaus Trail, Germany
- Oakland, California
- Vervey, Switzerland
- Dordogne, France
Adventure
- Greenland
- Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness, New Mexico
- Isla de los Estados, Argentina
- Macedonia
- Canterbury Region, New Zealand
- Caño Cristales River, Colombia
- Oman