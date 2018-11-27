Kansas recalls more than 700 license plates over complaints of ethnic slur

The Kansas Department of Revenue said there are 731 active registrations containing that random letter combination on standard license plates.

Vehicle owners were sent a letter dated Tuesday asking them to return the plate to their county vehicle office within 30 days for replacement at no cost.

The issue arose last year when a motorist spotted a car with the Kansas plate in traffic near his home in Culver City, California, and took a photo of it. A Kansas woman of Japanese heritage contacted the state after seeing the picture and story in the newspaper put out by the Japanese American Citizens League.