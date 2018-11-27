KC crews keep working at snow removal to get neighborhood streets cleared

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's day three of snow removal, and public works crews are still trying to clear Kansas City's roads.

Crews are trying to get them in shape so Kansas City kids can get back to school. Kansas City Public Schools canceled classes for the second day in a row on Tuesday, citing road conditions.

The second snow day created challenges for working parents, but some metro organizations offered an alternative to school. All six Boys and Girls Club locations stayed open all day for the snow day. Normally, the clubs are only open for a couple hours before and after school.

"It gives children a place to be whenever their parents are out and have jobs to do," said Jayden Hasam, a 7th-grader who went to the Boys and Girls Club at 43rd and Cleveland.

The club extended its hours to help parents and give kids a place to stay during what would have been a school day. Parents only have to pay $15 for a year of membership and can sign their kids up any time. Meals they would have gotten at school are served at the clubs.

"If you think about it, some of these kids haven't had school since last week," said Dred Scott, president and CEO of Greater Kansas City Boys and Girls Club. "And many of them come from environments where there's food scarcity."

Call takers in the city's 311 center will dispatch road crews as neighbors call in with complaints.

"A lot of calls from up north," said Chris Hernandez, spokesman for Kansas City. "So what happens is when a call comes in, that is sent almost immediately to the appropriate district so the public works crews can get on that right away."

Last Tuesday, the 311 center took 1,500 calls all day. On this Tuesday, there were more than 2,300 calls by late afternoon -- and more than 500 were related to snow.

Crews have plowed all the neighborhood streets once already and spent Tuesday making second passes.

"Having a plow come though doesn't mean you always get down to pavement," Hernandez said. "With the snow pack we have now, it's really binding to that pavement."

City officials said you can help them clear the roads by parking on the north or west sides of the street. When all the cars are on the same side, the plows have an easier time getting through and can work faster.

You can report problems to 311 here.