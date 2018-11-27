FOX4 Forecast: Watch for slick spots!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got clouds thinning out this morning with temperatures tumbling. There will be slick spots on your morning commute--especially on bridges and overpasses--as roads that saw melting yesterday have frozen over. Be sure to allow yourself extra travel time this morning! We are stuck below average today but warmer temperatures arrive to close out the work week. Check it out in the updated Long Ranger!

