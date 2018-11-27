Man shot by KHP trooper after dragging 2 officers in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. — Topeka police say a man was shot by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper as his vehicle was dragging the trooper and another officer.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday when a Topeka police officer went to make contact with the occupants of a maroon passenger vehicle stalled out at the intersection of NE Grant and NE Monroe, located on the northeast side of the city.

Topeka Police said a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper responded to the area because a trooper had attempted to stop that same vehicle earlier Tuesday morning but the driver drove off from the scene.

As the trooper and Topeka officer were speaking to the people inside the maroon vehicle, a silver SUV approached at a high rate of speed, almost striking the trooper and officer.

The people inside the maroon vehicle then attempted to get into the SUV. As the trooper and officer tried to intervene, they were dragged by the SUV. The trooper then fired his gun striking the driver. The two suspect passengers ran from the scene on foot.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation.

KHP said as is standard practice, and accordance with KHP policy, the trooper involved will be placed on administrative leave while this case is being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785)-368-9551.