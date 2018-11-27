Police issue warnings as old ‘spoofing’ phone scam hits metro again — with new twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You might tell yourself you'll never fall victim to a phone scam, but you might be surprised at just how convincing some callers have become.

KCMO and Clay and Platte counties have become the latest targets in a familiar phone scam with a new twist.

Robert Gresty said his parents aren’t stupid. Doug and Sally Gresty are both educated and retired, but also caring -- to a fault.

“My dad never would’ve been caught off guard by that in the normal world, but I guess they just know so much. They’re experts on keying in to what you say,” Gresty said of the phone scammers who got his dad on the line.

He’s talking about phone scammers, people who call while pretending to be someone else, asking for money. Police say callers are spoofing their phone numbers so it looks like calls are really coming from the police department or sheriff’s office.

“That’s a whole new level of meanness," Gresty said. "What they’re doing is adding a level of credibility to the call. Any kind of doubt you would have, that’s just one level knocked out so you can fall victim faster.”

The Platte County and Clay County sheriff's offices and the Kansas City Police Department have all issued warnings recently after discovering that scammers are targeting residents, pretending to be local law enforcement and demanding money. Read Platte County's statement here.

All three agencies say you should never give any personal identifying or financial info over the phone.

Over the weekend we recieved reports of a phone scam where a man was impersonating a Clay County deputy. pic.twitter.com/eMkdhvjdCv — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) November 26, 2018

Scammers are at it today, spoofing our main administrative number, 234-5000, and calling people telling them that their grandson or granddaughter is in trouble and they need to pay money to bail them out (or a variation). We've got nearly a hundred calls about this. HANG UP. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) November 27, 2018

“It seems like it’d be pretty hard to spoof the Kansas City Police Department’s phone number. If they can spoof that number, they can spoof the White House number," Gresty said.

The new twist is that these calls are going to cell phones now, more than landlines. Police told us neither are immune from scammers.

Bottom line from police: If you get a call from anyone claiming to be law enforcement asking for money, immediately hang up.