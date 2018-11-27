Popular inflatable Christmas display in Olathe damaged by blizzard’s strong winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- This Sunday's winter storm wreaked havoc on a popular Christmas display in Olathe.

Paulie's Penguin Playground said several of its inflatables are badly damaged from the severe wind gusts, forcing them to shut down just as the season started.

Paul Craig's learned a lot about keeping his inflatable Christmas display afloat over the last 15 years operating Paulie's Penguin Playground. Even when a storm like this weekend's blizzard is predicted, he can typically trust in strong tie-downs.

"They just kind of blow against each other and stay in place," Craig said.

But with the gusts in Sunday's snowstorm, he decided to deflate all 200 of his yard decorations.

"The winds were so strong and sustained that it just beat the snot out of them," Craig said.

Most heartbreaking of all, his brand new donated 26-foot-tall display called "Penguinzilla" took a beating.

"It did tear out a bunch of the tabs on that one, so I've got to figure out how to sew those back on. So hopefully we can get that one back up and going because it's going to be a main feature of the display for sure," Craig said.

He won't even know the full extent of the damage until the snow starts to melt.

"We'll see how much comes back under the ice. You just never know how many of the motors it took out. Hopefully most of them will come back once we get them undone," he said.

Although it's a frustrating set-back, Paul said more than the storm's gusts, he's been blown away by community's continued support. People have offered to donate money for repairs or even replace any inflatables that might not be fixable.

"I've had so many friends reach out. The phone's been ringing nonstop. I've had emails and Facebook messages. It's been very heart-touching. It really means a lot," Craig said.

With a little luck and some help from Mother Nature, he hopes to have his display ready for visitors before the weekend.

"We're not going to let this stop us," he said.

Each year, Craig and his family collect donations for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society in honor of his mom. Those donations have totaled more than $49,000.

Instead of putting up a Go Fund Me page, he's asked anyone who wants to help restore the display to consider giving to the charity instead.