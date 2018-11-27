Some metro districts, including KCPS, cancel school Wednesday due to road conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A handful of school districts across the metro, including KCMO Public Schools, have canceled classes for Wednesday due poor road conditions following Sunday’s blizzard.

Several school districts have canceled classes Wednesday, and several others will have delayed starts. See the full list of closings below.

A notification on KCPS’ website said, to make sure its students have access to a healthy meal on the district’s third consecutive snow day, KCPS will be serving sack lunches and hot meals free of charge to all school-age children.

Those meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gladstone Elementary School, East High School, Northeast Middle School, Central Academy of Excellence and African-Centered College Preparatory Academy-Lower Campus.

