Some metro drivers frustrated as they run into nasty roads days after snowstorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 48 hours after Sunday’s brutal, fast-moving snow storm blanketed Kansas City and caused havoc for scores of drivers, many people say they’re still running into nail-biting conditions on the road.

"Man, I was coming down 6th Street in downtown Kansas City, and my car almost slid 2 feet,” a frustrated Tim Fulfs said Tuesday night.

”My car just kept on sliding as I pulled out of a parking garage near 11th and Wyandotte in downtown Kansas City,” another driver said.

But or others, it was a problem-free commute.

”It wasn’t bad at all for me to and from work,” another woman said as she drove through downtown.

“I ran into a few problems, but for the most part the four-wheel drive on my truck worked perfectly fine,” a man told FOX4.

We wanted to see the road conditions for ourselves. From downtown Kansas City to Waldo to Brookside, we spotted several slick spots on side streets. Along highways and interstates, more icy patches between lanes, on ramps and beneath bridges.

”I just think the city needs to get some salt out here. Put some sand down. Do something and plow the roads a little better,” Fulfs said.

City officials say their crews have been doing just that.

”Our crews have been busy all day," Kansas City spokesman Chris Hernandez said.

He said on Tuesday about 70 crews were busy plowing major and side streets. The workers have to clear more than 6,000 lane miles.

”They are getting to the streets as fast as they can. On thing we asked a good thing to do as a neighbor is make sure you are parking on the north or west side of the street so the plows can get through. That applies to every snow storm, not just the one we had Sunday," Hernandez said.

”Man, all I can say to my fellow drivers is have a little more patience, drive carefully and enjoy the day," Ben Macias said.