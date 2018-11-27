‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at age 57

NEW YORK — Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the long running Nickelodeon animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants” has died at the age of 57.

Nickelodeon made the announcement around 11:30 Tuesday morning saying they would be observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work.

In March 2017 Hillenburg announced he had been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Lou Gehrig’s disease is also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. It’s a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control the muscles. There is no known cure.

Hillenburg was a former marine biology teacher who created the series featuring an animated sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea in 1999.

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this article