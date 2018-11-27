Victim in KCK homicide identified, 1 person in custody

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has now identified the person killed in a homicide late Monday morning.

KCK officers found 23-year-old Ronald T. Marks Jr. deceased from several gun shot wounds in a home near 10th and Ohio just before 10 a.m. Police said the officers were responding to reports of a shooting in the area.

Police said it is unknown if the victim and suspect were inside the home together before the shooting occurred. The suspect ran on foot from the house.

The department also announced Tuesday that someone possibly connected with the incident has been taken into custody though they are not being named as a suspect at this time.

KCK police said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.