Warsaw man sets new state record for largest walleye caught using jug line

WARSAW, Mo. – A Warsaw, Missouri man now holds two state fishing records after a recent trip to Truman Lake.

Jason Reynolds caught a record-setting walleye on a jug line Nov. 5. It weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces. It broke the previous state record by 1 pound, 1 ounce. He was using bluegill for bait with the intention of catching blue catfish when he made the catch.

“I first thought I caught a carp, but when I got the fish in the boat I realized I had caught a walleye,” Reynolds told the Missouri Department of Conservation. “I was in shock that I caught a large walleye.”

This wasn’t the first record-setting fish Reynolds caught. About 100 yards away, Reynolds caught a spotted bass that broke the alternative method state record for a fish taken by jug line.

“Lighting does strike twice in the same place,” he said.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: throwlines, trotlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl.