Washburn officer loses certification over intoxication

TOPEKA, Kan. — A state commission has revoked the law enforcement certification of a former officer with the Washburn University Department after he responded to a call while intoxicated.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Benjamin Bemus only worked for the university for about two weeks this spring. Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training says in its revocation order that issues arose in May after a co-worker called Bemus to tell him he was late for a shift. The order says Bemus told the co-worker he thought his shift started two hours later.

He then headed to work. While on a call, other officers noticed an alcohol odor. The commission said “performing his duties as a law enforcement officer while under the influence of alcohol demonstrates a lack of good moral character.”