Woman missing; vehicle found in snowy Kansas ditch

CAWKER CITY, Kan. — Authorities are looking for a woman whose car was found abandoned in a snowy ditch in rural north-central Kansas.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Tanya Eshbaugh, of Cawker City, called her work Sunday morning to report that wasn’t going to make it because of the weather and was turning around to go home. KWCH-TV reports that when she didn’t show up for work Monday, authorities started looking for her.

The release says it appears that after she got stuck in a ditch along U.S. 24, she got out of her vehicle and went in an unknown direction. The sheriff’s office says she may be wearing a Nebraska Cornhusker jacket. Her hair is dyed a red-purple color.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement.