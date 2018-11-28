Hallmark wheels out this year’s edition of Mayor’s Christmas Tree ornament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hallmark wheeled out this year's edition of the Mayor's Christmas Tree ornament on Wednesday.

True to tradition, it's carved out of the wood from last year's Mayor's Christmas Tree at Crown Center. Buyers also had a chance to chat with Matt Johnson, who has worked with Hallmark as a keepsake artist for six years, and this is the first time he's been involved with the mayor's ornament.

This year's model depicts a classic choo-choo train -- driven by the jolly old elf himself. Johnson says the imagery behind the train is designed to give us the warm fuzzies during the holiday season.

"For a lot of children, my children specifically, just love trains. When we think about Kansas City, we think about a city on the go. We wanted to have something really fun and festive. It's a classic old steam train, so it does harken back to Christmases past," Johnson said.

You can pick up the ornament at the Hallmark Store at Crown Center. They cost $13 apiece -- and proceeds go to the Mayor's Christmas Tree fund.