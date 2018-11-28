Ice covered roads prove treacherous for school buses across metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While a handful of school districts still canceled classes Wednesday, many were back in session and some parents are fuming after several incidents involving school buses on ice-covered roads.

Many parents took their concerns to social media about icy roads causing problems for buses in Park Hill, Independence, and Lee's Summit.

At least two minor accidents were also reported involving school buses. No one was hurt.

In the North Kansas City School District, 11 buses had to use sand to get extra traction on slick streets and three more needed help to get pulled out of an icy patch.

Many students around the metro were forced to wait outside for the bus an extra 30 minutes to an hour because slick conditions caused busing delays.

Families of students insist all the issues are proof the roads weren't safe for school travel

"Being in that driver's seat while the roads are very slippery it is kind of a very scary situation to be in and so I was kind of shook, surprised whenever they had school and the road conditions were like this," said Fatima Said, who drove one sister to school and had another sibling face delays for the bus.

The Independence superintendent share a letter with furious families in that district, apologizing for busing delays there. He also said the decision on whether to cancel school is always tough and that it was made even harder on the heels of a holiday weekend followed by two snow days, meaning some students may have gone without a safe place and meals for several days.

Even with a lot of icy roads like this still out there around the metro, busing seemed to get back on track Wednesday evening. No major delays or incidents were reported in getting kids back home.