In death, this 5-year-old is saving lives: ‘In my eyes, Seth is a hero’

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – After a Virginia boy was killed and his father charged in the fatal crash, the 5-year-old's mother had to make a decision no parent wants to face – whether or not to donate her young son's organs.

Sunnie Krenicky decided to turn her family's tragedy into an answer of other parents' prayers.

Krenicky's young son Seth was laid to rest Tuesday.

The kindergartner died days after his dad crashed the family's car November 17 on Jolly Road.

"In my eyes, Seth is a hero," Sunnie Krenicky said. "It's not every day that a 5-year-old passes and I know children need saving, so I decided that it would be best to just donate, so Seth could save a life."

Seth's pancreas, intestines, kidneys and liver were all donated to children in need.

"I know of one child came off of dialysis and came off insulin shots," Sunnie said.

Knowing her son's death has saved lives has provided Sunnie a sliver of light during her darkest days.

"That's pretty much what's kept me going," she said. "This is very hard, this is the worst nightmare. But I know that other families are very thankful for Seth."

Seth's 9-year-old sister Mackenzie survived the crash and has since been released from the hospital.

Their father, 32-year-old Daniel Krenicky, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Prince George County Court. Investigators said he was under the influence when he drove his 2002 Pontiac off the road and hit a culvert pipe.

Daniel Krenicky is due back in court in February 2019 on DWI and reckless driving charges.