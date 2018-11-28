Just in time for Christmas, Kansas launches new unclaimed money website

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Christmas is coming early to 1.5 millions Kansans. On Wednesday Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner announced a new, Christmas-themed online database where people can find out if they have unclaimed money or property.

“Go to ChristmasCash.ks.gov to find out if you have unclaimed property,” LaTurner told FOX4. “It’s easy to search for your name, you can also search for family or friends.”

LaTurner said the state is holding about $350 million for 1.5 million people who had money, either from an old job, an insurance rebate, or even money or valuables left to gather dust in a safe deposit box.

“The safety deposit boxes can be incredibly interesting,” LaTurner said. “Grandma’s pearls, old war medals, family photos, it’s really interesting.”

Andre Tinoco discovered he had $100 with his name on it in the Kansas unclaimed property database. Tinoco made the discovery while meeting a tutor for Spanish lessons at Homer’s Coffee House in Overland Park.

Tinoco pointed out that he will have to split the $100 with his ex-wife.

So what does he plan to do with the $50 he didn’t he had coming?

“I’ll take more Spanish lessons,” Tinoco laughed. “I can invest!”

The website for unclaimed money and property in Missouri is ShowMeMoney.com.