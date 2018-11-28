Kansas treasury has money waiting for 1.5 million people

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Kansas treasury may have money waiting for you.
All you have to do is visit their website and type in your name. Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner chatted with FOX4's Mark Alford Wednesday, Nov. 28 about how people can check for unclaimed property.
"We have over $350 million in unclaimed property waiting for the rightful owner to find and claim. One of the best parts of being Treasurer is returning lost money to the people of Kansas" LaTurner said.
What kinds of properties are they?
- Court deposits
- Dormant checking accounts
- Dormant savings accounts
- Insurance benefits
- Oil and gas royalties
- Safe deposit box contents
- Stock and cash dividends
- Utility deposits
- Wages
Click or tap here to see if you have unclaimed property waiting for you.
If you live in Missouri, you could have money waiting for you too. Click or tap here to check.
