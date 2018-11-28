Kansas treasury has money waiting for 1.5 million people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Kansas treasury may have money waiting for you.

All you have to do is visit their website and type in your name. Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner chatted with FOX4's Mark Alford Wednesday, Nov. 28 about how people can check for unclaimed property.

"We have over $350 million in unclaimed property waiting for the rightful owner to find and claim. One of the best parts of being Treasurer is returning lost money to the people of Kansas" LaTurner said.

What kinds of properties are they?

Court deposits

Dormant checking accounts

Dormant savings accounts

Insurance benefits

Oil and gas royalties

Safe deposit box contents

Stock and cash dividends

Utility deposits

Wages

Click or tap here to see if you have unclaimed property waiting for you.

If you live in Missouri, you could have money waiting for you too. Click or tap here to check.