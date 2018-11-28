KC city manager says crews have completed snow removal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Missouri's City Manager Troy Schulte tweeted Wednesday morning that crews are done removing snow.

"KCMO crews have complete snow removal operation. Work will continue this week to remove ice and slush as temperatures warm," Schulte said in the tweet.

He suggested that residents call 311 or 816-513-1313 to address specific locations.

"Some snow/ice pack will remain on streets," he added.

The KC plow map shows mostly red – meaning the last plows went through about 16 or more hours ago. If you want to see when crews plowed your street, click or tap here.