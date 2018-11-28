KC ordinance requires homeowners to clear sidewalks of snow and ice or pay a fine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City ordinance requires homeowners and occupants to clear sidewalks of snow and ice.

How long you have to shovel your sidewalk has a lot more gray area than most of the sidewalks in the city right now. You have to do it within “a reasonable time period” after the snow stops. Fines for non-compliance range from $25 to $100.

Driving around the metro has been a bit slow going and treacherous the past couple days, so Phillip Miller decided to see if he could get around faster on foot.

"I saw that the city tweeted out they were done clearing the roads, I might as well risk it,” said Miller, a runner.

But as he ran he found plenty of sidewalks that were in much worse shape than most of the roads at this point, covered in snow and ice.

“It's really spotty around, a little better today than the last couple days, we try to walk in the streets sometimes but there's still some pretty icy places on the streets,” Gary Hindman said, who was walking his dog.

FOX4 tracked down a homeowner with one of those sidewalks in front of his home that neighbors had complained about to the city's 311 Action Line.

"I did have some recent oral surgery but that's hardly an excuse I just got the front porch and some of it done and there's some I certainly missed, we'll promise to do better," Sarab Nam Khalsa said.

According to data from the city's website, they are mostly mailing courtesy letters instead of fines right now.

"If everyone does their part, it will benefit the entire community, especially your own neighbors. That’s why we call it the neighborly thing to do," Kansas City Communications Director Chris Hernandez said.