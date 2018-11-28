KCK man charged in federal court with selling meth near elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A KCK man is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to sell drugs near an elementary school.

Michael Pruitt, 48, is charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.

Investigators allege that Pruitt sold drugs to undercover agents three times this month at a business near Shawnee Drive and S 42nd Street, near Junction Elementary School.

A search of the business turned up nearly two pounds of meth, according to court documents.

Pruitt remains in federal custody awaiting a court hearing.