KCPS will serve free lunch at 5 locations Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Public Schools is closed Wednesday for the third day in a row due to the weather.

Unfortunately this means some kids in the district will not have access to food.

To combat this issue, the school district is opening several schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be providing a free lunch to students who show up. See the full list of locations below.

Gladstone Elementary School

335 N. Elmwood Ave.

Kansas City, Mo. 64123

816-418-3950

East High School

1924 Van Brunt Blvd.

Kansas City, Mo. 64127

816-418-3125

Northeast Middle School

4904 Independence Ave.

Kansas City, Mo. 64124

816-418-3400

Central Academy of Excellence

3221 Indiana Ave.

Kansas City, Mo. 64128

816-418-2000

African-Centered College Preparatory Academy-Lower Campus

6410 Swope Pkwy.

Kansas City, Mo. 64132

816-418-1231

Parents and guardians can contact the KCPS Office of Child Nutritional Services at 816-418-7758 for more information.