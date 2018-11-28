KCPS will serve free lunch at 5 locations Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Public Schools is closed Wednesday for the third day in a row due to the weather.
Unfortunately this means some kids in the district will not have access to food.
To combat this issue, the school district is opening several schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be providing a free lunch to students who show up. See the full list of locations below.
Gladstone Elementary School
335 N. Elmwood Ave.
Kansas City, Mo. 64123
816-418-3950
East High School
1924 Van Brunt Blvd.
Kansas City, Mo. 64127
816-418-3125
Northeast Middle School
4904 Independence Ave.
Kansas City, Mo. 64124
816-418-3400
Central Academy of Excellence
3221 Indiana Ave.
Kansas City, Mo. 64128
816-418-2000
African-Centered College Preparatory Academy-Lower Campus
6410 Swope Pkwy.
Kansas City, Mo. 64132
816-418-1231
Parents and guardians can contact the KCPS Office of Child Nutritional Services at 816-418-7758 for more information.