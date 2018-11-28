FOX4 Forecast: Not As Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds are on the move this morning and not expected to budge much for the rest of the week. Highs today will range from the 30s to the north to the 40s down south where there is little-if any-snow remaining. An active pattern emerges heading into the weekend. Details in the update here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page