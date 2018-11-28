New parking ticket scam hitting the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- It looks just like a parking ticket but when you look closer you will notice several red flags.

First, the date is marked March 2017 and the biggest difference, the charge is for more than $400.

Lee’s Summit police said they received their first report about the scam last week. Their analysts tracked it west to LA.

Police said advancements in technology have made it easier to make the fake tickets appear real.

On the ticket, be sure to check the website on the ticket, as well as misspelled words or incorrect grammar. A big give away is the addresses, which will not match.

“As soon as you hold it at arm’s length, you start to see a Greenwood address, Kansas City payment PO box and a violation in Lee’s Summit,” said Lee’s Summit Sgt. Chris Depue. “That should all be red flags that I need to check this.”

Police said if you are being asked for an alternative payment like a money order or iTunes gift card, odds are, it’s probably a scam.