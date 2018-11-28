Southwest Airlines flight lands at KCI with broken windshield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines flight has landed at Kansas City International Airport Wednesday night with a broken windshield.

The Kansas City Aviation Department said the flight landed just after 6:30 with 117 people on board.

No hazardous cargo was reported to be on board.

The flight left Reagan National Airport in Washingotn D.C. earlier Wednesday evening

KCI officials tell FOX4 a cockpit window shattered when heat was turned on. The windows of the cockpit have multiple layers so no harm was done to anyone inside.

The plane has been taken out of service for the evening.

Two World War II veterans were on the flight. They are heading out to Leavenworth to be recognized with a monument and an event. They were part of the first and only all black female WAC unit to deploy overseas during the war. The two woman departed the United States in February 1945 with no fanfare and returned to the same.

The monument in Leavenworth will finally honor the two women ages 95 and 98.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday morning at 10:30.