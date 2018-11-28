Two female WWII vets on way to Leavenworth ceremony were on flight that landed at KCI with broken windshield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two female World War II veterans on their way to a ceremony this Friday to celebrate their service were on the Southwest Boeing 737 that landed at Kansas International Airport Wednesday night with a broken windshield.

The flight with 117 people on board heading in from Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C. landed just after 6:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and all further flights on that plane have been delayed at this time.

KCI officials tell FOX4 a window in the cockpit shattered when heat was turned on. The windows of the cockpit have multiple layers so no harm was done to anyone inside the plane.

The two women ages 95 and 98 were on their way to Leavenworth to be recognized with a monument and an event. They were part of the first and only all black female WAC unit to deploy overseas during the war. The two woman departed the United States in February 1945 with no fanfare and returned to the same.

Their mission was to clear 2-3 year mail backlog in England, Rouen, France and Paris, France that was stored in very large aircraft size hangars. They sorted mail, not just for the army, but for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Red Cross. Given six months to clear the backlog in England, the women worked seven days a week, 24 hours a day. In December 1944 another Postal Unit sorted 624,000 parcels that month; however, while in England the 6888th monthly average was 5.85 million with a three month total of nearly 18 million. They sorted a similar amount while in Paris.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday morning at 10:30 and will finally honor these two women.

