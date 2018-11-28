With a little help, Chiefs could clinch a playoff spot as soon as this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At 9-2, the Kansas City Chiefs have loftier goals than simply making the playoffs, but they’re in position to clinch a spot this weekend. First, the AFC leaders need to beat the Oakland Raiders, here’s what else needs to happen for them to secure a playoff spot according to the NFL:

Scenario 1: Miami Dolphins loss or tie + an Indianapolis Colts loss + Houston Texans loss + Tennessee Titans loss.

Scenario 2: Dolphins loss or tie + Colts loss + Texans loss or tie + Baltimore Ravens loss or tie + Cincinnati Bengals loss or tie.

Scenario 3: Dolphins loss or tie + Colts loss + Texans loss or tie + Ravens loss + Los Angeles Chargers loss.

The Chiefs are the only team in the AFC that can clinch a playoff spot this weekend. In the NFC, both the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams could clinch a playoff spot and their respective divisions with wins and help from other teams.

Kansas City kicks off against Oakland at 3:05 p.m. this Sunday.