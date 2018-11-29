× Former paramedic pleads guilty to stealing drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A former Kansas City, Mo., Fire Department paramedic Michael Fostich, pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing fentanyl and morphine from ambulances for his own personal use.

He worked as a KCFD paramedic from August of 2014 until December of 2016. As part of his job he had access to fentanyl and morphine. The drugs were stored in sealed boxes and locked in safes on ambulances. The boxes contained opioid narcotics for treatment of pain which included, 100 micrograms of liquid fentanyl and two 10 milligram syringes of morphine.

Fostich admitted the he stole fentanyl and morphine from the ambulance for his own personal use. He also admitted to submitting patient care forms and state reporting forms that were falsified regarding his use of the narcotics.

In 2016 Fostich was responsible for the use, administration, or wasting of 806 doses, or nearly 39% of all of the departments reported use. He was also responsible for 636 doses or nearly 63% of the departments reported use of morphine.

Fostich could face up to four years in federal prison without parole. No sentencing date has been set at this time.