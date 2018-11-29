30 years ago today an explosion killed 6 Kansas City firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s been 30 years since an explosion claimed the lives of six Kansas City firefighters.

Thomas Fry, Gerald Halloran, Luther Hurd, James Kilventon Jr., Robert D. McKarnin and Michael Oldham – were killed in a massive early-morning explosion at a construction site near 71-Highway in southeast Kansas City. The explosions were ruled to be caused by arson at a construction trailer loaded with tens of thousands of pounds of explosives.

