74-year-old Leavenworth woman who shot and killed intruder will not face charges

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 74-year-old woman who shot and killed a man who she thought was trying to burglarize her home will not face any charges Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson announced Thursday.

Ralph Byrd Jr., 41, of Leavenworth died at the scene Saturday according to the The Leavenworth Times.

“For our understanding, she wouldn’t know whether he’s armed or unarmed and within the statute that allows her to be able to defend herself and defend her home,” Thompson said.

Thompson added that the woman sustained a heart attack after shooting Byrd, but she survived.