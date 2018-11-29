Independence mom frustrated after daughter’s bus gets stuck for nearly 3 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Some parents in the Independence School District are upset after they say dozens of sixth-graders were left stranded on a school bus for hours Wednesday.

Michelle Horner said her daughter has used the bus system in the Independence School District for six years and never had a problem.

But on Wednesday, she had a problem. Horner said her daughter’s bus got stuck on the icy roads, and it took nearly three hours to get to school. She was never notified of the delay.

“I was livid -- livid. I mean, why would you not call the parents of the kids on this bus and let them know to come get their kids? Because currently, they have a policy. We’re not allowed to get them off the bus,” Horner said.

When FOX4 reached out to the district, a spokesperson pointed us to a letter the superintendent sent to parents. It said that the decision of whether or not to cancel school was made even harder on the heels of a holiday weekend and followed by two snow days, meaning some students may have gone without a safe place or meals for several days.

After our interview, Horner said the school district reached out to her about additional safety changes it would implement for future weather events, including tow trucks that will be available around the city. The Independence School District said tow trucks were available Wednesday for afternoon dismissal.

The district will also allow parents to pick up their children from the school bus.