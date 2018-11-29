Kansas City man charged with murder said he shot man who was trying to steal his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Prosecutors charged a man with second-degree murder on Thursday afternoon following an early morning shooting where the suspect claims the victim was trying to carjack him.

DeAndre Simms, 24, is accused of armed criminal action in addition to the murder charge.

Officers went to a gas station in the 5000 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard at 3 a.m. Thursday where they found Keith A. Michael dead in the driver's seat of a car. Court documents say that Simms told police he shot Michael because he was trying to steal his car.

He told detectives that he left the car running when he went inside the convenience store, and while he was inside he saw Michael leave an SUV and try to get in his car. Simms says he left the store and shot the victim, stating he was "defending my property". He added that he didn't know Michael and didn't see that he had any weapons.

Surveillance video showed Simms shooting Michael as he attempted to get into the car according to the prosecutor's office. Simms stayed at the scene until officers arrived.

He's under arrest, bond requested at $100,000.