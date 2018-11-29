KC city leaders want to use scooter fees to finance affordable housing program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Scooters could soon help families buy homes in Kansas City.

City officials plan to discuss Thursday whether the money scooter companies pay the city should be put toward affordable housing.

Scooter companies Bird and Lime pay the city one dollar a day for every scooter. They are each allowed to deploy up to 500 scooters total in Kansas City.

If both companies have the maximum number of scooters, then Bird and Lime would give the city a total of around $360,000 per year.

The Housing Committee approved a measure Wednesday to put that scooter fee money toward the city’s affordable housing program.

City officials are currently creating an affordable housing program to encourage low-income families to go from renting homes to owning homes.

The city also wants to help families stay in their homes if finances are tight – as well as offer developers incentives to tear down old homes and build new ones. It’s all in an effort to attract families to move to and live in Kansas City.

City officials said the money coming from the scooters would be an important funding source for the program, and the Housing Committee moved the issue to a full council vote for Thursday.

But some don’t like earmarking these scooter dollars to just affordable housing and said there are a lot of other needs the city could apply the money toward.