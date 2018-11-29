Man calls 911, says he shot & killed man who tried to carjack him at KC gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A homicide investigation is underway after man called 911 early Thursday and told dispatchers that he shot a man who tried to carjack him as he getting into his vehicle at a Kansas City gas station.

The incident happened near 51st and Blue Ridge just before 3 a.m.

The man who called 911 waited in the parking lot for police to arrive. First responders pronounced the suspected carjacker dead at the scene.

Authorities are speaking with three people they think can help them learn more about this deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is still asked to call KCPD's Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.